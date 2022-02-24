Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given New €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

PUMSY stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 42,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265. Puma has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

