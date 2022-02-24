Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.67. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$33.17 and a 1 year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

