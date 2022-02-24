Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $562.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 117,184 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

