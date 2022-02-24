Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issued By Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.