Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Lifted by Cormark

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$26.73 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$8.69 and a one year high of C$27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,069.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

