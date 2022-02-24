Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.