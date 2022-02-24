Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Q2 worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Q2 by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

NYSE QTWO opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $132.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

