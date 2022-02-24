Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QTWO. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $132.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,002 shares of company stock worth $5,127,921 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Q2 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

