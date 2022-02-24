Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Boosted by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.75. 16,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.