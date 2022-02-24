Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Acquires 97,711 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $2,740,793.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

