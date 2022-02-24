Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to post sales of $113.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.79 million and the highest is $114.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $484.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Qualys by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Qualys by 123.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $17,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

