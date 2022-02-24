Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$113.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,815. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39. Qualys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

