QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. QuantumScape traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 27834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,413,849 shares of company stock worth $34,295,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

