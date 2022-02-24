Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.75 and last traded at $103.60. 16,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 797,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,990,000 after purchasing an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

