Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.