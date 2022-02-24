Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $96.13 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $110.00.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)
