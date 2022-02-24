Qurate Retail (QRTEB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

