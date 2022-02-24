Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.69 million.Radware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Radware by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radware by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

