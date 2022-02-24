Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 54 Per Share

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RAT opened at GBX 1,674 ($22.77) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,901.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,941.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,522 ($20.70) and a one year high of GBX 2,090 ($28.42).

In other news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.81) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,265.74).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($35.29) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.51) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbone Brothers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,275 ($30.94).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

