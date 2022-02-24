Raymond James Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,490,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

