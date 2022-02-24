Raymond James Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

