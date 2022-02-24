Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $71.99 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

