RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.