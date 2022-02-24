Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

