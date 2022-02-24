RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.25% from the stock’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,158. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in RealReal by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

