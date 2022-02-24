Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE O traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.55. 139,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Get Realty Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.