REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $24.86 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $46.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92.
REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
