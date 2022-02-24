REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after purchasing an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $24.86 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $46.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.