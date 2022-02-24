Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,759,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,674,000 after purchasing an additional 350,216 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,976 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,191,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

