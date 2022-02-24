Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $221,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

