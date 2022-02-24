Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $313,000 Stock Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

