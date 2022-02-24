Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 287 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

PAYC stock opened at $314.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

