Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,786,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,477,000. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,090,000.

DFIV stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

