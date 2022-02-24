Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CFO Arthur Ajemyan Sells 4,540 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 393,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,433. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $131.13 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

