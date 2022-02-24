Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 741,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.20% of Senstar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Senstar Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

