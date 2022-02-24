Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Crown Crafts news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 59,962 shares of company stock valued at $414,450 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

