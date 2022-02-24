Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 262,500 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 1,274.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of BTRS worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 750,255 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BTRS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 694,870 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of BTRS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 440,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of BTRS by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $889.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last quarter.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.