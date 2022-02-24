Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 242,919 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 242,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 205.30 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.