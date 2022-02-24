ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th.

NYSE:RMD opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,654. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

