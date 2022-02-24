Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.43% from the company’s current price.

RSG stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.52). The company has a market cap of £154.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.37.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.