Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.43% from the company’s current price.
RSG stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.52). The company has a market cap of £154.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.37.
