Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

