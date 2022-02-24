RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,858.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,858 ($38.87) and last traded at GBX 2,894 ($39.36), with a volume of 18727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,048 ($41.45).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.32) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($48.28) to GBX 3,840 ($52.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,603.33 ($62.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,375.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,431.70. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

