Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.84) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO traded down GBX 101 ($1.37) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,467 ($74.35). 3,969,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,301.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,076.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.