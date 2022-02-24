Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

