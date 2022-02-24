Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.60.
NYSE:RIO opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
