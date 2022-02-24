RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REI.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.66.

REI.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.78. 464,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

