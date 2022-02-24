RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Tops $8.48 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00110091 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

