Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

RBA opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

