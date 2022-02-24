Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 31,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 597,035 shares.The stock last traded at $52.25 and had previously closed at $51.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

