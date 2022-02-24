Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.
Shares of RBA stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
