Robert W. Baird Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $228.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.89. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.