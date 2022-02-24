Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.55.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,819 shares of company stock worth $17,155,940.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

